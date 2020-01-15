|
Frederick Alfred Fairbank of Hull passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Paula (Murphy) Fairbank, he was the father of Douglas (daughter-in-law Dawn), Frederick Bruce Fairbank (partner Ginny), and his 4 stepchildren, Philip, George, Laura and Lisa Mackertich; grandfather of Brian and Jessica. Freddy was a U.S Airforce veteran, a member of the Laborers Union Local 133, a local clam digger and also worked at Hull High School as a janitor prior to retiring. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. Relatives and friends are invited. Memorial donations in Freddy's memory may be made to the . For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020