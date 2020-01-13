|
|
Gary H. Dattman, of Hingham, died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 63. He is survived by his loving mother, Gloria Dattman of Hingham and his sister, Cindy Roberts. Gary was predeceased by his father Robert G. Dattman and his brother Peter R. Dattman. Gary was a graduate of Norwell High School and a proud veteran of the Air Force. He was a local carpenter well known for his craft in Hingham and the surrounding towns. The funeral services and interment are to be private. For additional information and the online guest book visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020