George Frederick "Rick", of Hingham, and formerly of North Quincy, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was 73. Born in Boston on August 13, 1946, he was raised in North Quincy and was the son of the late George A. and Isabel L. (Norton) Jakub. He attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1965. In high school, Rick played football, baseball and was captain of the hockey team. In 2017, he was inducted into North Quincy High School hockey hall of fame. After high school, Rick continued his education at Quincy College, before enlisting in the United States Navy. He also played hockey while at Quincy College. Rick proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on November 1, 1968. He was a member of Coast Guard Auxillary Flottila 12-5 where he loved going out on patrol in his boat. Following his time in the service, Rick finished his undergraduate degree at Boston State College, earning a degree in education. Rick became a school teacher and specialized in special education. While teaching for Boston Public Schools, Rick earned his master's degree in education at UMass Boston. In his spare time, Rick loved being on or near the ocean. He enjoyed fishing and boating most of all. Rick and his wife enjoyed traveling to visit lighthouses along the East coast. He also liked going West and visiting the Carolinas. Family was most important to Rick. He cared for the people in his life and would do anything for them. He was kind hearted, generous and loving. His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family and those who knew him. Rick will be missed by all the lies he touched. Rick was the beloved husband of Anne D. (Delaney) Jakub. The two married in 2000 and together have shared 28 years of partnership and love. He was the dear brother of David Jakub and his wife Susan of Hingham, Susan Klatka and her husband Ken of Springfield and the late Stephen Jakub and his surviving wife Evelyn of Greenfield. Rick is also survived by his niece and godchild, Susan Ellen Jakub, many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends and his beloved "buddy" Molly the beagle. A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, followed by private interment with military honors in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Maddies Promise, Inc., 5 Heather Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. Donations are accepted online at: www.maddiespromise.org or via Venmo: @MaddiesPromise. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Rick's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-keohane to have your message added.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.