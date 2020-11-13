George Irving Davis, age 103, died November 7, 2020, at home in Hingham, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Braintree, in 1917, to Annie Laura (Lindsay) and Julian I. Davis, and graduated from Braintree High School in 1936. He worked at Fore River Shipyard during World War II, and served in the Army in Japan. After the war he graduated from Franklin Institute of Technology and taught there for two years, then worked at MIT and Draper Labs as an electrician and later physical plant engineer. He was married to his beloved wife Ruth Elaine (Adams) Davis for 70 years and missed her deeply every day since her passing in 2015. He was a longtime member of Hingham Congregational Church. He was a ham radio operator since he was a teenager, including in the Army; he belonged to the Whitman Amateur Radio Club and spent many Saturday mornings "fox-hunting" with them. He loved to work with his hands and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed physical activity his whole life and was still exercising at the Hingham Fitness Center at age 102. He loved any activity involving his family. He was the father of Gary Davis of Mukilteo, WA, Joyce Davis of Hingham, Gail Tellier and husband Richard of Marshfield, and beloved granddaughters, Brittany Francis and husband Mike of North Andover and Jillian O'Sullivan and husband Kevin of Weymouth. He was one of five siblings and is survived by his brother, Carleton Davis of Whitehall, NY. Burial will be at Blue Hill Cemetery; services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hingham Public Library, Attn: Memorial Gifts, 66 Leavitt St., Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
