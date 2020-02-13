Home

Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Hingham, MA
View Map
George R. Carnes Obituary
George Russell Carnes, 71, of Randolph, and formerly of Hull and Hingham, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born and raised in Hingham, he was a son of the late John F. Carnes Sr. and Evelyn (Reardon) Carnes. George worked in the automotive parts industry for years however, his true passion was music. He was considered in the music industry as a professional keyboard player, and a great harmony singer. George played in many bands over the years, frequenting the local places in Nantasket and Marshfield. In the 1990s, he played in a band "Daybreak" that had the honor of opening for such names as Merle Haggard and Tammy Wynette. George was predeceased by his longtime companion Katie, and is survived by her three children, Michael, Tanya, and Elena. He was the loving brother of John Carnes Jr. and his wife Mary of Norwell; and is survived by five nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Services Saturday at 9 a.m. from the funeral home prior to the funeral Mass in the Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, at 10 oclock. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Georges memory to the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -