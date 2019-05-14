|
Gertrude A. (Miller) Mann passed away on May 13, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Harry T. Mann Sr., she was the loving mother of Susan E. Murphy of Weymouth, Karen L. Clark and her husband Carlton of Conn., Harry T. Mann Jr. of Hingham and Thomas C. Mann and his wife Susan of Hingham. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Gertrude lived in Hingham for many years and was devoted to her husband and children. In her younger years, she worked for AT&T as a telephone operator. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7:30 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Gertrude's family requests donations be made to the , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. For additional information and online guest book, please go to www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from May 14 to May 21, 2019