Gustav Alfred Diezemann of Hingham, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019. He was 92 years old. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., November 15, 1926, son of Mary Ellen (Staite) and Gustav Charles Diezemann. He married Ruth Emma Josenhans, also of Brooklyn, in 1957. They have three sons, Mark and his wife Lillian, parents of Emily and William, John and his wife Taisonara, parents of John Jr. and James and his wife Amy, parents of Martha and Anna. He was a graduate of the Brooklyn Technical High School, the Clarkson College of Technology and the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, receiving degrees of bachelor and master of Civil Engineering. Particular areas of expertise were dams and hydroelectric plants. He moved to Hingham in 1973, when he joined the engineering consulting firm Chas. T. Main, Inc., from which he retired in 1989 as Vice President. He was treasurer of the Hingham Historical Society for over two decades, a volunteer van driver for the Hingham Senior Center, and was involved in several other volunteer efforts in Hingham. In 2007, he and his wife moved to Linden Ponds, where they enjoyed being surrounded by caring friends. A private service will be held at the Hingham Cemetery to celebrate his life. Donations can be made to the Linden Ponds Resident Care Fund or House of Prayer Lutheran Church. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019