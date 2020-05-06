|
Haskell N. Maude, of Hingham, affectionately known as "Hank," passed away on April 27, 2020, after a 10-day battle with Covid-19. He lived an exuberant 92 years, sharing 66 of them with his beloved wife, Elinor Faye Kalman Maude. The son of Marsha and Samuel S. Maude, Hank was raised in Dorchester. He was predeceased by his sister in 2014, Shirley E. Shusman, of Barrington, Rhode Island. Upon his graduation in 1945 he served two years in the Army, attended Bentley School of Accounting and in 1954 married Elinor. They raised their family in Brockton. In 1974 Hank founded the family business, H&D Distributors in Taunton. In 1997 retirement brought the couple to Mashpee, MA. They thoroughly enjoyed their Cape Cod years. Hank was passionate about giving back to the community. While in Mashpee he was a volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club of America, organizing many Pancake Breakfasts and for AmeriCorps at the Oceanographic Institute in Woods Hole. For the past 7 years he and his wife 'Ellie" have resided at Linden Ponds in Hingham and they were actively involved in many residents activities. Senior Olympics, Bocce, and League Bowling, all provided great fulfillment until his Covid-19 diagnosis. Hank was a proud WWII veteran. He served as Commander of the Veterans Association at Linden Ponds. He received a citation from the State of Mass., presented by Senator Patrick OConnor and Rep. Joan Meschino for his work as a Veterans Liaison for Linden Ponds veterans. One of his most memorable experiences was through the Honor Flight New England program, where he attended an honor ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery: "I will never forget it." Hank also didnt forget his fellow veterans with whom he visited when making Meals on Wheels deliveries to the CDR Anderson Home for Veterans, or just keeping vets company at the Harbor House nursing home. Hank started the memorial Field of Flags at Linden Ponds, overseeing the "planting" of over 1000 flags. He assisted with the Veterans Council Blue Star Banner Program, making presentations to parents of local service members. His community outreach extended well into the Hingham Public Schools, sharing with students his experiences in the Army. Hank participated in annual town wide events including the POW/MIA Natl Recognition Day, Pearl Harbor Day, SN H. L. Foss Recognition, and his favorite, the Hingham 4th of July Parade, proudly marching with the Linden Ponds Veterans Banner. His dedication, perseverance, and service before self attitude came through in all he did. Hank cherished spending time with the people he loved. He held dear the 66 years spent with "my bride." They shared many wonderful experiences, took dozens of trips together, and served as amazing role models for their family. Hank always made it a priority to attend friend and family gatherings and countless events involving his grandchildren. He leaves behind a devoted family including his wife Elinor and four children, Marjorie Maude of Mansfield, Susan Eikinas of S. Easton, Leslie Maude Schwartz and her husband Mitchell of Annapolis, MD, and Michael Maude and his wife Anna of Hingham. He was most proud of his adoring grandchildren Andrew Eikinas, Jenna Civale and her husband Michael, Sara Franks and her husband Torey, Emily Schwartz, Annie Schwartz, Sam, Ben and Jack Maude. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends as well. His family greatly appreciates the wonderful care he received at the end from South Shore Hospital, especially everyone in Emerson 5. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hank may be made to "Hingham Scholarship Fund" c/o the Haskell & Elinor Maude Scholarship" 210 Central Street, attn Treasurers Office, Hingham Ma. 02043. Funeral services and Shiva will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For online guest book please visit www.schlossbergchapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from May 6 to May 13, 2020