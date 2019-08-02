|
James Bryan Carr, Jr , 88, passed from this life on December 19, 2018, at Linden Ponds Retirement Community in Hingham Massachusetts. He was born February 23, 1930, in Gouverneur, New York, the son of James Bryan Carr and Kathleen Dorothy Tanner. Jim married Charlotte Lucille Degon, of Malone, New York, on November 27, 1954. Charlotte Lucille Carr (Degon), 90, passed on October 5, 2018, at Linden Ponds Retirement Community in Hingham Massachusetts. Charlotte was born August 8, 1928, in Byram, Connecticut, the daughter of Marshall Ovela Degon and Frances Mildred Degon (Pinsonnault). Jim graduated from Clarkson College at Potsdam with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and later earned a Masters degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Nuclear Engineering. He spent the bulk of his working life at General Electric as a Managing Engineer, starting his G.E. career at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratories in Schenectady, N.Y. and continuing at the S1C Prototype nuclear submarine propulsion plant at Windsor Connecticut, then to General Electrics Power Systems Division headquarters in San Jose California. He returned to the Northeast to complete a variety of General Electric projects before retiring in Tupper Lake, NY and finally, Hingham, MA. Many knew Jim for his extensive genealogical research tracing the Carr family from the Adirondacks back to the early days of the nation, connecting the family with many interesting characters and historic persons including the Reverend Thomas Buckingham, a founder of Yale University, as well as the Mayflower passenger Edward Doty of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Jim also traced Charlottes ancestry back to the beginnings of Quebec, being descended from a number of Filles du roi (Kings Daughters) & soldats du Carignan (Carignan soldiers ) which firmly established her familys participation in the development of early Canadian history. Charlotte was known for her devotion to her family. In an interview featuring Jim early in his G.E. career Charlotte was quoted Jims future is our future. That now reads as a testament to her support of her husband and loyalty to their future journey. Charlotte enjoyed expressing herself artistically through drawing, painting and writing and became especially known for her beautiful and elegant quilts. Jim and Charlotte leave three sons: Timothy J Carr of Moodus, CT, Brian M Carr of Tracy, CA and Jonathan B Carr of Santa Rosa, CA, along with eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Jim also leaves a sister, Mary Melkonian, of Reno, Nevada. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Lucille Carr (Degon), who passed shortly before him on October 5, 2018, and by his daughter, Janet, September 11, 1963, and his brother David V Carr on January 30, 2006. Jim and Charlotte have been laid to rest with daughter Janet Elaine at Lakeview Cemetery, Tupper Lake, New York.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019