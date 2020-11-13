Late in the evening of November 11th, 2020, James (Jim) F. Quine, Jr. of Marshfield, beloved husband, father, friend, and teacher, passed away at the age of 64. Jim was born December 5th, 1955, the only child of James F. Quine and Alice (Ludwig) Quine. Jim found his calling, in a second career, as a special education teacher at Hingham Middle School for the past 14 years. Through his patience, kindness, sense of humor, and willingness to see the best in everyone, Jim touched hundreds of lives through education, not only those of his students but those of their parents and his fellow teachers. He will be dearly missed. Jim is survived by his wife, Melody, his son, Mitch, and many loving nieces and nephews. Jim will be interred in a small grave-side ceremony on Saturday November 14th. Please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
to read the complete obituary and to sign the online guest book.