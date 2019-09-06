|
James J. (Joseph) McCarthy. (Jazz), 91, died Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at Linden Ponds in Hingham, MA surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 63 years, Patricia (Madden) McCarthy, his son Mark McCarthy, daughters Robin (Warren) Pelissier, Lisa (William) Vanderweil, son James (Carolyn) McCarthy as well as 7 grandchildren. Born in Boston, he is the son of Joseph and Anne McCarthy and brother of Louise (McCarthy) Faulstich. Jim was an avid sports fan all his life. He was an all-star football and basketball player in high school and a graduate of Suffolk University. He served in in the US Army from Jan 1946-June 1947. Jim was a successful Insurance executive, but was best known for his 29 years on the Sports Huddle, a raucous, call in, weekly radio show with up to 20,000 callers on a given night. He loved to read, run on Nantasket beach, travel with Patricia and play tennis with his buddies. He was handsome with blue eyes that twinkled and was always impeccably dressed. He was a devoted and adoring husband, father and grandfather with a quick, slightly salty wit and a grand heart. He will be missed dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sept. 11, 2019 at 11 am in St. Anthony Church, 10 Summer St., Cohasset, MA. 02025. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781-383-0200
Published in The Hingham Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019