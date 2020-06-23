James L. DiPucchio, Jr., of Hingham, looking forward to 90, a soon expected great-grandchild, and voting in November, passed away June 15, 2020. Born in Littleton, NH, he delivered papers, sold candy on the street, bell-hopped at the Thayer Inn and stocked at Porfidos market. His high school yearbook noted his goal to become president of an insurance company. He attended Boston University and was a Korean War era Air Force veteran. Jim went on to serve as President, CEO, and a Director of the Norfolk and Dedham Insurance Group prior to retiring in 1990. He was also a Director of the Mutual Fire Insurance Companies of New England and a Chartered Property and Casualty Insurance Underwriter. He was pre-deceased in 2018 by his wife, Marilyn (Smith) DiPucchio of South Weymouth, to whom he was married for 63 years | spending every afternoon with her through the last seven years of her life at Rose Court Continuing Care. Jim leaves a son, Jay, and his wife Mary Feeney of Turners Falls, MA; and a granddaughter, Zora DiPucchio and her husband Scott Kelly, of Littleton, MA. At Jims request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a time convenient to the family and safe for all. He had great respect for the students who worked in his community. Donations in his memory may be made to the Linden Ponds Scholarship Fund, 203 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043.



