Jane Barry Erwin, formerly of Hingham, Falmouth and Plymouth, died at the Pat Roche Hospice Center in Hingham on December 16, 2019, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter E. Erwin Jr. Survivors include her two daughters, Kathleen Hanlon and her husband William of Duxbury, Trisha Stravin and her husband Michael of Duxbury; her son, Walter E. Erwin III and his wife Laura of Jamaica Plain; a brother, Richard O. Barry Jr. and his wife Sharon of South Dartmouth; and a sister, Judy B. O'Malley and her husband Brian of Acushnet. She was the proud and loving grandmother of Sarah, Rebecca, Meredythe, Matthew, William, Charlotte, Teddy, Jane and Amy. She was the daughter of the late Richard O. Barry Sr and Rita G. Barry of South Dartmouth. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont Street, Duxbury. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Jane to support Dr. Lakshmi Nayak's Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Please make checks payable to Dana-Farber and include Dr. Nayak in the memo section. To give online, please visit www.dfci.org/give. For online guest book and driving directions to the church, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019