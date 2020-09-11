1/
Janet E. McCorrison
Janet E. (Hayden) McCorrison, age 87, of Hingham, and previously of S. Weymouth, passed away on September 2, 2020. Janet was born in S. Weymouth. After graduating Weymouth High School, she worked as an office manager for many years. Her final years were in the Linden Ponds Community where she was well known for making others smile and laugh with her upbeat positive attitude. Janet was the loving mother of Kenneth Lundgren of S. Weymouth, Kevin Lundgren of S. Weymouth, Kristine Brugger of Bridgewater, and the late Kimberly Lundgren, grandmother of Kevin Jr., David, Danny, Scotty, Justin, Sage, Lila, and Toby. Janet also leaves behind a great-grandchild, Avery. Services for Janet are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's name to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Hungtington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for Janets family.

Published in The Hingham Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
