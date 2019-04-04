Home

Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
1057 Main Street
Hingham, MA
Jason Whitney, 48, of Hingham, passed away April 2, 2019, after a hard-fought, five-year battle against cancer. He was the loving husband to Donna (Charbonneau); adoring father to Alec and Laura; stepfather to Louis Charbonneau; and beloved son-in-law to Beverly Charbonneau of Auburn. Jason is survived by his parents, Gordon "Jay" and Patricia "Patsy" Whitney previously of Albany, N.Y., and current residents of Hull; and his brother, Dustin Whitney and sister-in-law Julia Whitney, his two nieces, Ella and Julia and nephew Jack, also of Hingham; and sister, Nicole Whitney and brother-in-law Jim Dunstone of Bellingham, Wash. A graduate of Boston College and Shaker High School, Jason spent much of his career in the fields of technology and financial services. Most will remember Jason as fun-loving and full of life. A loyal, dependable friend and husband, Jason was often relied upon, and was always there when needed. He was a sweet soul with a big heart, full of kindness and love. Jason was a beacon of strength and perseverance. The love of his life Donna and his precious children were cherished by Jason. His legacy will be one full of character and fellowship. Relatives and friends respectively invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, April 5, from 4-8 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. Memorial Mass will be held at Church of the Resurrection, 1057 Main Street, Hingham, at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 6. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made out to Citizens Bank in honor of the Jason Whitney Childrens Scholarship Fund, 11 Fearing Road, Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and online guest book, please go to www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019
