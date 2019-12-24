|
Jeanette E. (Miller) Mulrooney, 95, longtime resident of Hingham, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 surrounded by family following a brief illness. Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Joseph T. Miller and Bridget A. (Healey). Following high school in the midst of WWII she worked in the Fore River Shipyard, a true Rosie the riveter. Jeanette worked as an Administrative Assistant for the State and Town of Hingham for many years she was also involved with the afterschool program and thoroughly enjoyed the children. Jeanette loved her family especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She traveled extensively with Ireland and Florida being among her favorites. Later in life she was active in the senior center playing scrabble and signing with the opals. Jeanette was the beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Mulrooney, and the devoted mother of Janice Keane and her husband James of Newark DE, Elaine Hill and her wife Anne MacPherson of Westport, Mary Mazurek and her husband Joseph, Theresa O'Keefe, and Gayle Mulrooney all of Hingham, Christine DeFelice and her husband Wayne of Middleborough, and Laura Dooner of Rockland. She was the sister of the late Leonard, James and Mary Miller and Alice Taglione. Jeanette was the proud and loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, December 26, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham A funeral service celebrated on Friday, December 27, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial at St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeanette's memory to a . See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019