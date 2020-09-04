Jennie Green of Linden Ponds of Hingham, formerly of Braintree, passed away at Rose Court on August 28, 2020, at the age of 95. An ardent lover of nature, people, and animals, Jennie enjoyed every moment of her life. J ennie met her beloved husband, J. Walter Green while working for the Associated Press. After their marriage, they shared an active vibrant life in Italy and the Middle East while her husband fulfilled his role as an A.P. World News photographer. After the birth of their first child, Karen, in Rome, they relocated to Braintree and lived there 54 years raising three children, Karen, Richard, and Janice Green. Jennie worked as a parish secretary for the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Braintree for 16 years. She prided herself in getting the monthly newsletters out on time. Jennie always had a ready smile and an open heart. She believed a smile on your lips and a good word from your mouth is the way to live life. She believed if you smile at someone they will smile back. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Bernstein and her husband Stanley Bernstein of Plymouth, her son, Richard Green and his wife Judy Green of Hull, and her daughter, Janice Born and husband Greg Born of Westbrook, Maine. She leaves five grandchildren, Todd Bernstein and his wife Vicki Bernstein, Michelle LeBretton and her husband Matt LeBretton, Colin Green, Erik Born and David Born. She also leaves five great-grandchildren, Willam Bernstein, Charlotte Bernstein, Samantha LeBretton, Abigail LeBretton and Jake LeBretton. Services for Jennie are in the care of C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private



