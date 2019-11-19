|
|
Jo Ann Lennon passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Richard W. Lennon, she was the loving mother of Brian Lennon and his wife Demetra of Easton, Brad Lennon and his companion Dee of Florida, Kevin Lennon of Hingham and Jill Medeiros and her husband Jason of Rochester; sister of Robert Wright of South Carolina, Mary Shumack of Hawaii and Susan Lennon of Hingham. Also survived by her six adored grandchildren, Liam, Mason, Eli, Dorothy, Charlotte, and Devon. Jo Ann was a lifelong resident of Hingham. She was past President of the Hingham Pop Warner Football Association. She worked as a hostess at With Richards and Hingham Bay Club for many years. Jo Ann's best time was spent with her beloved grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or www.Diabetes.org. For additional information and online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019