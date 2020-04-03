|
Joan A (Costello) Weisse, 89, formerly of Hingham and East Longmeadow, died peacefully Tuesday, March 31.2020, at Bridges by Epoch, Pembroke. She was born in Westfield, to the late Frederick and Alicia (Mickle) Costello. Joan graduated from St. Mary's High School, Westfield, in 1947, and St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, Hartford, Conn., in 1951. She was a school nurse for many years in the East Longmeadow school system. Joan love golfing at the Elmcrest Country Club with her late husband Walt. She was a volunteer at the East Longmeadow Senior Center and Garden Club. She loved her winter Ft. Myers, Fla., vacations, complete with tennis and Scrabble. Joan loved family occasions and holidays; nothing made her happier. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Walter, and her younger siblings, Charles, Patricia (Reynolds), Mary, Barbara (Dias) and James. Joan was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Sheehan (husband Peter) of Marshfield; sons, John (wife Robin) of Upperco, Md., William (wife Ann), of Wilson, N.C., and David (wife Terrie) of Ft. Myers, Fla. She is survived by 9 grandchildren, Heather (Weisse) Walsh, Sean and Sarah (Weisse) Featherstone, Patrick and Joseph Sheehan, Kristin and Amy Weisse and Kellie and Ryan Weisse; 6 great-grandchildren, Lila, Brennan and Mia Walsh and Luke and Dawson Featherstone and Owen Sheehan; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to Bridges by Epoch Employee Fund, 49 Cross St., Pembroke, MA 02359 or Beacon Hospice Care, 32 Resnick Rd., #3, Plymouth, MA 02360. A private service will be held at a later date. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020