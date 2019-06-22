Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Pfau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne K. Pfau

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joanne K. Pfau Obituary
Joanne Keeler Pfau, age 77, died peacefully of heart failure on June 6th in St. Paul, MN. She was preceded in death by Jim, her husband of 52 years. Survived by children Tina (and Victor) Gonzales, Hilary (and Chris) Tauber and Jamie Pfau, as well as four grand- children (Keeler, Austin, Sebastian and Payton). She was the beloved daughter of the late Daniel William and Virginia (Lucke) Keeler, Sr. and cherished sister of Daniel William (and Daphne) Keeler, Jr and Sally Keeler (and Jim) OHare all of Hingham. Joanne was born in Quincy, MA and grew up in Hingham, MA. She graduated from Hingham High School, Wells College and did graduate coursework at Boston University. She started her career teaching English and selling real estate in upstate New York. Joanne was then a human resources executive in Minneapolis for more than twenty years as well as a placement counselor and tutor during her retirement. She loved to read, cook, mentor, watch the MN Twins and spend time with family and friends. Celebration of Life, Friday, July 12th at 2:00 pm. St. Marks Cathedral 519 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN 55403. Reception to follow at the church. Special thanks to the staff at Episcopal Homes and Allina Hospice. Memorials preferred to Aeon (aeon.org), Sheltering Arms Foundation (sheltering-arms.org) or the donors choice.
Published in The Hingham Journal from June 22 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.