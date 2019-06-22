|
|
Joanne Keeler Pfau, age 77, died peacefully of heart failure on June 6th in St. Paul, MN. She was preceded in death by Jim, her husband of 52 years. Survived by children Tina (and Victor) Gonzales, Hilary (and Chris) Tauber and Jamie Pfau, as well as four grand- children (Keeler, Austin, Sebastian and Payton). She was the beloved daughter of the late Daniel William and Virginia (Lucke) Keeler, Sr. and cherished sister of Daniel William (and Daphne) Keeler, Jr and Sally Keeler (and Jim) OHare all of Hingham. Joanne was born in Quincy, MA and grew up in Hingham, MA. She graduated from Hingham High School, Wells College and did graduate coursework at Boston University. She started her career teaching English and selling real estate in upstate New York. Joanne was then a human resources executive in Minneapolis for more than twenty years as well as a placement counselor and tutor during her retirement. She loved to read, cook, mentor, watch the MN Twins and spend time with family and friends. Celebration of Life, Friday, July 12th at 2:00 pm. St. Marks Cathedral 519 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN 55403. Reception to follow at the church. Special thanks to the staff at Episcopal Homes and Allina Hospice. Memorials preferred to Aeon (aeon.org), Sheltering Arms Foundation (sheltering-arms.org) or the donors choice.
Published in The Hingham Journal from June 22 to June 29, 2019