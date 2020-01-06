|
|
Joanne Godfrey Reis, 85, long time resident of Hingham, passed away peacefully in Cohasset, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born in Boston, raised in Needham, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Elbert S. Godfrey and Alice (Littlefield). Joanne was a graduate of Needham High School and Stephens College. She was a member of the Hingham Yacht Club where she enjoyed sailing, a member of the Hingham Mother's Club and the Cohasset Golf Club where she was a 'Niner.' She was heavily involved in fundraising for the Association for Down Syndrome Children. Joanne spent her later years splitting time between Hingham and Naples, Florida where she was a resident and member of the Wyndemere Country Club. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping, painting and was an avid reader but most especially she cherished spending time with her family and friends. Joanne was the beloved wife of 63 years to Robert D. Reis of Hingham, and the devoted mother of Barry L. Reis of Lancaster, Barbara R. Murphy and her husband Scott of Hingham, Pamela R. Marcella of Scituate, Robert D. Reis Jr. and his wife Margie of Larkspur CA, and Steven G. Reis and his wife Lisa of Hingham. She was the proud grandmother of Lauren, Jessica, Conor, Nicole, Michael, Parker, Kevin, Steven, and Bryan; and great-grandmother of Reis, William, and Henry. She was the sister of Peter Godfrey and his wife Beverly of Wellesley. Joanne is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she adored. A memorial service is planned for the Spring. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joannes memory to NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolence.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020