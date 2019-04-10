|
John M. Marrone, age 91, of Hingham, formerly of Quincy and Milton, died peacefully, Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home, in the comfort of his loving family. John was born in Boston to the late Ermede and Anna (Schiavo) Marrone. He was raised in South Boston and was a graduate of South Boston High School and later attended Wentworth Institute. He had lived in Hingham for thirty-one years, previously in Quincy for many years, and earlier in Milton and Hyde Park. He was also a Cape Cod summer resident at the Belmont in West Harwich for over thirty years. He was a well-known, self-employed real estate developer and the owner of John M. Marrone Real Estate Development in Quincy for many years. Over the years, he had been involved in many real estate projects in Quincy and throughout the South Shore. He began his career as a draftsman working for Lincoln Laboratories designing gun turrets for naval ships. John served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Seaman 1/c aboard the battleship, U.S.S. North Carolina BB-55. He was a proud member of the South Boston Wildcats in the Boston Park League Football where he had been both a player and a coach for many years. John was an avid numerologist and had also been a race horse owner for twenty years. He loved playing the stock market. Most of all, John was dedicated to his family and especially to his cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with them and supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Devoted father of Susan Marrone Sokol and her husband Peter of Medfield, Christine Hubbell and her husband Ken of North Andover, and the late John Eddie Marrone. Beloved grandfather and "Beepy" of Matthew and John "Jack" Sokol, both of Medfield, Derek, Lauren, and Collin Hubbell, all of North Andover. Loving great-grandfather of Harper and Brooklyn. John is also survived by his longtime, dear partner for thirty-one years, Suzanne "Suzy" Collins of Hingham. Visiting hours held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Sunday, April 14, from 2 | 5 p.m. Relatives and friends invited to attend. At the request of the family, graveside services, with military honors, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
