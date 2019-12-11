|
|
Joseph V. Hunnefeld, 87 of Hingham, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Geraci) Hunnefeld. Joseph was a 1951 graduate of Boston Trade High School for Boys, and went on to earn an Associates Degree from Wentworth Institute in 1958. After serving a term in the United States Navy as a mine assembler first at the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut, he finished his training at Naval Mine Warfare School in Yorktown, Virginia as a Petty Officer First Class. After his discharge, he was employed by Stoneham Webster in Boston Massachusetts and went on to a long career as a structural engineer. Joseph enjoyed his boat "Time Out" and fishing. The greatest joys in his life came from time spent with his family. Joe met Patricia at a ballroom dance in 1959, and within 6 months proposed, within 1 year got married, within 2 years had their first child, and within 3 years started to build a home in Hingham, Massachusetts. Joe was a man of great talent and perseverance; evolving from painting portraits in the Navy for his mother to manifesting picturesque acrylics of his memories and passions in sailing, boating, the beach, camping, and his travels with Pat to the refined architecture of the Italian streets. With diligence, patience, selflessness, and warmth, he had an eye for the beauty of life, now with the ability to paint the sky for the legacy he left for the world. Joseph was the beloved husband of Patricia M. (Todesca) Hunnefeld of Hingham, and the devoted father of Edward and his wife Terry of Cohasset, Teresa Caseau and her Fiance Matt Aruda of Weymouth, Diane and her husband Clint Miller of Windham, N.H., Caroline and her husband Kevin Adley of Plymouth, Jacqueline and her husband Chris Cardinale of Duxbury, Peter and his wife Maureen of Scituate, Paula of Hingham, Tina and her husband Dan Foley of Marshfield, and Vincent of Hull. He was the proud grandfather of Matthew, Nicholas, Gregory, Emily and Abby Hunnefeld, Maryssa and Meghan Caseau, Troy, Jake and Riley Miller, Kevin and Bridget Adley, Haley, Carina and Giana Cardinale, Ryan, Sarah and Jessica Foley, and was the brother of the late Barbara Perkins. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Services from the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joseph's memory to VA Medical Center, 1400 Parkway #135, West Roxbury, MA 02132. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019