Joseph W. Freeman
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph William Freeman, of Hingham, MA, passed away June 6, 2020, after suffering a heart attack at the Butter Brook Golf Club in Westford, MA. Joe was a man of many talents and capabilities, an active, caring, and intelligent individual with many passions and interests. These included golf, baseball, craft beer, cooking, biking, kayaking, progressive rock music and gourmet dining. He was equally capable with his hands and his mind. Joe had a long career as an environmental consultant, concluding his career at BETA Group, Inc. of Norwood, MA, one year ago. He also served 27 years on the Hingham Zoning Board of Appeals. He held a bachelors degree from Goddard College and Masters degree from Tufts University. Joe made the most of his first year of retirement, traveling to Canada, Hawaii, Japan, and Las Vegas in 2019. At home, he was fond of gardening, reading, and taking long walks with his wife. Joe leaves behind his devoted wife Jane of Hingham and son James of Cambridge, MA, as well as six beloved brothers and sisters: Kathy Freeman, Paul Freeman, and Joan Wells, of Watertown, NY; John Freeman of Stittville, NY; Dorothy Hansen of Durham, NC; and Mary Goodwin of Jacksonville, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews and their children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the nonprofit Massachusetts Trustees of Reservations. Please specify the donation is to plant a tree and bench in Joes honor at Worlds End, a park and conservation area in Hingham. You can do so online at http://www.the trustees.org/donate/honorary-and-memorial-gifts. A tribute page will be established soon at the website of the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel in Hingham: www.DowningChapel.com. Joes life will be celebrated at a family gathering later this year in Watertown, NY, where he grew up, and we hope to further celebrate his life at a local gathering at a future date. Please dont hesitate to contact or visit Jane & James in the weeks and months ahead to share your precious memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Always Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved