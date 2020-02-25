|
Joyce (Tenczar) McDonough, of Hingham, died February 22, 2020. Joyce was front page news from day one. Born on the first of January 1943, to the late Joseph and Janet (Smialek) Tenczar, she was featured on the front page of the Holyoke Daily Transcript as the first child born in Holyoke, MA that year. Raised in Holyoke, Joyce went on to Russell Sage College in N.Y. earning her Bachelors Degree. She later earned a Masters at Lesley College. In 1965 Joyce married Paul McDonough. Together they brought three lovely daughters into the world that they raised in Hingham, MA. Great travelers, Joyce and Paul explored many regions of the world. Some of their best travel memories are on trips they took to Egypt, Cuba, Turkey and their most recent trip, this past fall, to Barcelona. Many fond memories from these trips were shared with all they knew. Joyce taught science in the Weymouth Public Schools retiring from Chapman Middle School after 30 years. There she shared her passion for science with a generation of young students. She helped them overcome their fears of and inspired many to pursue the subject. Her lessons in the classroom helped many to better themselves in all aspects of their lives. She was also Adjunct Professor at Quincy College helping to train many future medical professionals. Her great love was to direct the children at Chapman in the drama program each year. She was fortunate to direct some of her own grandchildren in the shows. She brought the best out in her casts, helping the students find their voice and confidence on the stage. She also performed as an actor with Quincy Dinner Theater, the Hingham Civic Musical Theater and the Hingham Cabaret. The drama community will not be the same with out her. Joyce adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She is the cherished mother of Paula McDonough and her partner Robert Zerbonia of Portsmouth, NH; Pamela Hunter and her husband Shane of Norwell; and Jill Donovan and her husband Sean of Norwell. Loving Baci of Keely, Aleksander, and Cole Hunter; and Emeline, Maggie, Evie, and Thomas Donovan. The summer family vacation on Martha's Vineyard will not be the same without her there. She is additionally survived by her long time childhood friend Sandy Ledoux as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce was a great mentor and lived life to the fullest. She was very proud of her Polish heritage and took every opportunity that came her way. She was funny, outspoken, bright, and an amazing teacher who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, with her love of the theater, go and see a live performance in her honor or, donations in memory of Joyce may be made to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020