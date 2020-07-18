Julie A. Richards, 84, died July 14, 2020, at the Cardigan Nursing Home in Scituate after a long illness. Julie grew up in Dearborn, MI, where she attended the Greenfield Village Schools founded by Henry Ford. She graduated from Albion College and went on to become a beloved elementary school teacher. Julie was a gifted artist and poet, and she was sweet to the core. She was married to the late William O. Richards, who passed away in 2016. They lived in Hingham, devoted to each other, for over 44 years. She leaves her daughter with William, Margaret Richards, and her children from a previous marriage, son Douglas Coombe, daughter Jennifer McNeilly, and their families. She is also survived by sisters Carol Klein and Peggy Davis. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie's honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com
