|
|
Kathleen M. (Regan) McCann, of Hingham, died April 17, 2020. Kathy and her husband William McCann of Hingham were married for 56 years.They raised four children in the Bradley Woods neighborhood in Hingham. Kathy was a kind and nurturing wife, mother, sister, aunt, neighbor, and friend. She is survived by Christopher McCann and his wife Sara of Weymouth, Elizabeth Barton and her husband William of Sandwich, Susan McCann of Quincy, and Michael McCann and his wife Gwen of Rockland; her sisters Jane Donovan and husband John of Scituate, the late Mary Critchlow and her surviving husband David of Charlotte, NC, Nancy Callahan and husband Dennis of Hingham, and her brother John Regan and his late wife Martha of California. She was the cherished grandmother of Cameron and Regan McCann of Weymouth, Hope Barton of Sandwich, and Evelyn and Allison McCann of Rockland. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Kathy was an avid gardener. In recent years, prior to her diagnosis with Alzheimer's, she was a member of the Garden Club in Hingham and enjoyed it very much. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Roxbury and received her nursing degree from Labour College in Dorchester. She worked for years as an RN, most notably at the Hingham Visiting Nurses Association. Later, Kathy proudly worked at the New England Friends Home providing assistance to many of its residents. Kathy and Bill enjoyed traveling all over Europe, but were also perfectly content to vacation on Still Water Pond in Chatham. Kathy adored her family and friends. She was a kind and gentle soul who was extremely generous to all of those around her. She will be greatly missed by all who have had the pleasure of her company. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathy may be made to Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Kathy's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020