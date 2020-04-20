|
Kathleen M. "Mimi" Young, of Hingham, died April 17, 2020. Kathleen adored her family and being around people. She loved doing crafts, word searches, mosaics, rug hooking, and watching TV. She especially loved going on trips to Disney World. She worked at Work Inc. since she graduated from Scituate High School. Kathleen was a people person and they gravitated towards her, especially children. She was happy, loving, giving and always had a sharp memory. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Loving daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Carroll) Young. Cherished sister of Marilyn Young of Hingham, Grace Williams and her husband Robert of Fla., and the late Carol C. Young, Nancy Nichols, and Christine Arthur. Also survived by her goddaughter Caitlin Damon and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and 4 great great-nieces and nephews. Services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathleen may be made to , 1133 19th St. NW, Washington DC, 20036. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Kathleen's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800- keohane to have your message added.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2020