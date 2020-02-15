|
Kaylie Jean Guiney, beloved daughter and sister, of Norwell, Mass. passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 27. She died of an accidental overdose at a private home in Sharon, Mass., after a battle of opiate addiction spanning 12 years. Born on May 30, 1992, Kaylie resided in Hull, for most of her young life, with her parents Robert (deceased) and Tami, and her sisters: Jennifer (Guiney) Nowabilski, of Glastonbury, Conn., and Madeline Guiney, of Cohasset. Before moving to Norwell in 2015, Kaylie graduated from Hull High School; Spa Tech in Plymouth, and also studied Psychology at UMass. Past employment included: Town of Duxbury, Hull Pharmacy, and Victoria's Secret. Burial will be private. Memorial donations can be made to Green Mountain Treatment Center, 244 Highwatch Rd., Effingham, NH 03882 and/or Safe Landings Treatment Center, 151 Pond St., Leominster, MA 01452. For additional information and the online guest book please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020