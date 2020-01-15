|
|
Kenneth Dodge Boardman, 77, of Ocala, FL passed away January 8, 2020. He was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts to Arnold D. and Lucille M. (Greene) Boardman. He was a US Air Force Veteran and a retired flooring installer. He enjoyed family genealogy research and was a car hobbyist. He is survived by his step children, Art Rogers of GA, Stavana Reed of NE, Chris Drewry of FL and Russell Drewry of LA. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia and second wife, Lorna. He will be interred at a later date at Fort Hill Cemetery, Hingham, MA. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020