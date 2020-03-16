|
Larry A. Miller, of Hingham, Mass., passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family on March 13, 2020. Larry spent his career as a Technician and Orthotist at Boston O & P, founded by his father who invented the Boston Brace for Scoliosis. He always enjoyed building things, camping, boating, and fishing. Larry's greatest joy in life was his family and his 5 beautiful grandchildren. Larry loved being a Grandpa. He will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him. Born in Indianapolis, Ind., Larry was the son of the late M.E. "Bill" Miller and Leona (Short) Johns; step-son of Phyllis Brewer; beloved husband of Margaret H. (Lavin) Miller; loving father of Jody M. Adolf and her husband, Jay, of Londonderry, N.H., and Gregory A. Miller and his wife, Chandra, of Merrimack, N.H.; step-father of Graham McCleary and Nathan McCleary both of Portland, Oregon; brother of Jeff Miller and his wife, Kim, Rusty Miller and his wife, Kristine, and Ronald Miller; cherished Grandpa/ Papa to Brayden, Colton, Leiland, Samuel, and Sadie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, March 17, from 4 -8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020