Lockwood Dexter Street "Dexter", devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, died on March 26, 2019, in Hingham. He was 85. Dexter is survived by his wife, Marcia Larson Street of Hingham; children, William Lockwood Street of Weymouth, Jennifer Lynne Street (Kyle Erlandsen) of Newton, Richard Larson (Mara Sales) Street of Sandy Hook, Conn.; grandsons, Erik, Alex and Jack Street, Anders and Lockwood Erlandsen; sister, Virginia Street (Roger) Hanson of Hyde Park, N.Y. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathryn Street Winship. Dexter was born March 17, 1934, in Petersburg, Va., the son of Lockwood Northcott Street and Marion Dexter Street. He graduated from Petersburg High School in 1951. He enrolled at Duke University where he was an honors student in political science, a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and played on the Duke Lacrosse team which, in 1954, won the first ACC mens lacrosse championship. Following graduation from Duke in 1955, he served two years in the U.S. Army, working as an information specialist based in Wrzburg, Germany. In 1957, Dexter met Marcy Larson. They were married on April 1, 1961 in Louisville, Ky. That same month, Dexter began a 35-year career as a production administrator at the Reader's Digest, in Pleasantville, N.Y. His responsibilities throughout the years included the production of "Condensed Books", "Great Biographies", "Worlds Best Reading", and educational games for children. Dexter and Marcy lived in Woodside, Long Island and Tarrytown, N.Y., before building a home in 1964 in Ridgefield, Conn., the town in which they raised their family. Dexter was very pleased to welcome Richards wife Mara to the family in 1994 and later, in 2001, Jennifers husband Kyle. In the years that followed, he became "Poppa" to his five grandsons, and as with his own children, he proudly monitored their academic and athletic success. One of the familys true joys was spending summers together in Shore Acres, New Jersey. Dexter was a member of the Shore Acres Yacht Club, and served on the clubs Board of Trustees and many committees. He loved to entertain his family and friends at the Shore. During winter months, Dexter and Marcy enjoyed relaxing in Longboat Key, Fla. In 2006, Dexter and Marcy moved to Scituate, where they embraced a second retirement, making many new friends and enjoying their children and grandchildren who loved to visit there. Dexter was a member of House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Hingham. In 2017, Dexter and Marcy moved to Linden Ponds retirement community, also in Hingham. Despite more than a dozen years living in Massachusetts, Dexter never gave up his love of the New York Yankees or the Duke basketball and lacrosse teams. A visiting hour will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 916 Main Street, Hingham, MA 02043. A funeral service will follow immediately at 11 a.m. A burial service will be held on Monday, April 1 at 1 p.m. at St. Marys Cemetery in Ridgefield, Conn. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dexters memory may be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA, 02061; House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Hingham; or Shore Acres Yacht Club Hurricane Sandy Rebuild Fund, P.O. Box 4337, Brick, NJ, 08723. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019