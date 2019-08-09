|
|
Lynn L. Peterson, age 75, of Hingham, died suddenly on August 1. 2019. Mrs. Peterson was brought up in Hingham. She graduated from Hingham High School and attended the University of New Hampshire, Garland College, the Sorbonne in Paris, France, and did her graduate work at Bridgewater State University. Mrs. Peterson was an elementary school teacher in the Hingham schools retiring in 2009. She loved working with children. She was always pleased to see them around town and enjoyed watching them flourish as they grew older. Mrs. Peterson loved her sons and their families. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed family activities, gatherings and celebrations. Also, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her five grandchildren. She was an avid gardener, a member of the Hingham Garden Club and volunteered at the Hingham Food Pantry on a regular basis. Mrs. Peterson was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul H. Lamson of Hingham. Surviving her are her sons, Scott Peterson and his wife Lisa and Eric Peterson and his wife Karen, both of Hingham; and her five grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Jordan, Gracie and Tyler. She is survived by her sister, Polly Brown of Wenham; and brother, Donald N. Lamson of Chevy Chase, Md. Mrs. Petersons love, generosity, and spirit will be felt forever by those who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Lynn's name to the Hingham Food Pantry, 685 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043. Private funeral services were held. For additional information and online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019