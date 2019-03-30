|
Margaret Kelley Ferry, of Hingham, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was the wife of 48 years of the late John Kelley and the wife of the late Charles Ferry. She is survived by her loving daughters, Eileen Casey and her fiance Michael Cawley of Hingham and Jeanne Gianino and her husband Robert of Peabody, Her beloved grandchildren Ken Casey and his wife Jen, Dani Baldassare and her husband Steve, Rob Gianino and his wife Lori and David Embrey, Her cherished great-grandchildren, Emma, Liam and Colin Casey, Brett, Brady and Michael Baldassare and Brendan Gianino. She leaves her sister Virginia O'Boy and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Barbara Embrey and Virginia Hightower. She was the sister of the late William, Kenneth, George and Paul Winn, Barbara Winn S.N.D., Ruth Melchin, Lillian Mckenzie, and Alice Jane Coughlin. Margaret "Peg" was the daughter of the late William and Lillian Winn of Dorchester. She married John Kelley in 1945 and they raised their four daughters in Milton before moving to Florida in 1983 She lived in Fort Myers for 29 years where she was very active in her church before moving back to Hingham in 2012. Nothing was more important to her than her family. Margaret was dearly loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her unfailing smile, positive outlook and genuine interest in everyone she met earned her wonderful friends everywhere she went. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., Dorchester, followed by funeral service at 12 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019