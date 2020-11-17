Marguerite "Peg" (Kelly) Cobb, died peacefully November 13, 2020, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 68-years, Herbert "Tim" Cobb and her parents, John and Lillian (Neddy) Kelly, her sister, Virginia Long and brother-in-law, George Long. Peg and Tim proudly owned and operated the Appliance Center in downtown Hingham for more than 40 years. Peg loved to travel with her husband enjoying many trips worldwide. Peg leaves behind her daughter, Diane Sparks of Hingham, grandson, Jared Sparks of Hingham, and granddaughters, Ariane and Kory Sparks of Hingham. She also leaves her son, Donald Cobb and daughter-in-law Kimberly Cobb of Hingham, grandsons, Christopher Cobb of Boston, Timothy Cobb of Boston and Michael Cobb of Hingham. Peg loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially family celebrations and holidays, always in "red" for Christmas, "green" for St. Paddy's. Peg will be sadly missed, but memories ensure she remains in her family's hearts. Due to the current Covid-19 regulations the family has elected to have funeral services be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Peg's name, to the Wounded Warriors
Project, at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
.