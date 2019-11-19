|
Marie Elinore Schlegel Marshall passed away peacefully at Harbor House Nursing Center in Hingham, on Friday, November 15, 2019, after a long period of illness. Marie, daughter of Francis A. Schlegel and Anne McKiernan, was born in Hempstead, N.Y., October 31, 1928. Marie graduated from Hempstead High School in 1946 and pursued a career in business until she married Donald J. Marshall, a World War II veteran, in September of 1948 at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Roosevelt, N.Y. Marie and her husband were long time residents of Bellmore, N.Y., and Bow, N.H. Surviving Marie are her brother, William Schlegel and family; sister, Elaine Gish and family; cousin, Catherine Ahnaman and family; son, Donald Marshall and family; son, Richard Marshall and family; daughter, Susan Vanacore and family; and daughter, Patricia Curasi and family. A funeral Mass for Marie will be take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at St. Paul's Parish, 147 North St., Hingham, at 10 a.m. Contributions in Marie's memory should be directed to the Hingham Food Pantry, located at 685 Main St., Hingham, MA, 781-740-8180, or [email protected] For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019