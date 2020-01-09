|
Marilyn Alice Lamb Keohan, 77, passed away unexpectedly January 6, 2020. She was married to Dr. John Keohan for 55 years and mother to Melissa Manis (Gary), Cristin Kisiday (John), and Kevin Keohan (Sara Noyes). She was Mimi to Garret, Courtney, Caroline, Emily and Annabel, and leaves behind a large extended family. Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of John and Mary Lamb. Marilyn was a graduate of Weymouth High School and Bridgewater State College. Marilyn began her career as a math teacher in Montgomery County, MD, then taught in Braintree and Lexington before taking 20 years off to raise her children. She returned to teaching at St. Agathas in Milton for 20 years before retirement. Family was the most important thing to Marilyn. She travelled extensively throughout the United States and Europe, including a memorable family trip to Ireland. As a Hingham resident for over 47 years, Marilyn was actively involved in many local organizations including PTO, Catholic Womens Club, and Hingham Boosters Clubs. She especially loved summers on the boat at Hingham Yacht Club, attending Boston College football games, trivia, bridge, and was an avid sports fan. Most of all Marilyn cherished spending time with her family, many friends, and her precious grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Pauls Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Marilyns memory to the Breast Center at Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111, Attention: Rachel Buchsbaum MD. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020