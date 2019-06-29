|
|
Marilyn F. Parker passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, with her family at her side. She was 88 years old. She was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1948, Marilyn F. Gray; graduate of Vermont Jr. College, Class of 1950, Business Major; graduate of Eastern Nazarene College with bachelor's and master's degrees in Elementary Education. Marilyn was a dedicated teacher for 22 years in Hingham. She began her career teaching at South Elementary School, and later, Foster Elementary School. She thoroughly loved her years teaching in Hingham and reminisced of kind friends and students throughout her retirement. She was a member of South Shore Baptist Church of Hingham, where she was involved in the Sunday school and Community Bible Study programs. Predeceased by her devoted husband, George A. Parker, she was the mother of Nancy White and late husband Brian of Hingham, Ken Parker and wife Beth of Foxboro, Jim Parker and wife Cathy of Marshfield; loving grandmother of Emily, Aria and Paul, Zachary and Bryan; proud great-grandmother of Michael S. Driscoll. Marilyn leaves many special friends from both her early years in Milton and her family-raising years in Hingham. Her friends remained steadfast through the years and her family wishes to thank all for the kindness, love and care they shared with her. There will be a funeral service for Marilyn at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at the South Shore Baptist Church of Hingham, 578 Main Street, Hingham, followed by a coffee social in the church Fellowship Hall. Her burial will be private. For additional information and online guest book, please go to www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from June 29 to July 6, 2019