Marilyn Quindley, age 84, of Hingham, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Marilyn was raised and educated in Everett. She married her beloved husband Bob in 1956. They lived together in E. Boston for a short time prior to settling in Weymouth, where they were very involved in the town. Marilyn worked for Merchant Tire for a number of years, prior to many years as a Money Market Officer at South Shore Bank. Marilyn and Bob, after moving to Linden Ponds were instrumental in the founding of the Linden Ponds Community Church. Marilyn had a deep and abiding faith in Christ as her Savior. She was an avid reader, especially of books about the Amish people. Her faith, her books and her beloved opinionated cat Sophia sustained her over these three years since her husband' death. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Robert Quindley in 2017. She is the sister of Linda A. Thomas of Methuen, Shelia A. Ryan of Malden, and the late Robert and Charles. She is also the aunt of James Ryan, Sean Ryan, Lyndsey Essman, Walter Thomas, Suzanne Ritter, and Steven Thomas, and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Marilyn on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 11a.m. - 12 p.m., at the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth, MA. A service will take place in the funeral home at noon and will be followed by burial in the Bourne National Cemetery. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com for directions or online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.