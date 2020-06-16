Marilyn Quindley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Quindley, age 84, of Hingham, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Marilyn was raised and educated in Everett. She married her beloved husband Bob in 1956. They lived together in E. Boston for a short time prior to settling in Weymouth, where they were very involved in the town. Marilyn worked for Merchant Tire for a number of years, prior to many years as a Money Market Officer at South Shore Bank. Marilyn and Bob, after moving to Linden Ponds were instrumental in the founding of the Linden Ponds Community Church. Marilyn had a deep and abiding faith in Christ as her Savior. She was an avid reader, especially of books about the Amish people. Her faith, her books and her beloved opinionated cat Sophia sustained her over these three years since her husband' death. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Robert Quindley in 2017. She is the sister of Linda A. Thomas of Methuen, Shelia A. Ryan of Malden, and the late Robert and Charles. She is also the aunt of James Ryan, Sean Ryan, Lyndsey Essman, Walter Thomas, Suzanne Ritter, and Steven Thomas, and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Marilyn on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 11a.m. - 12 p.m., at the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth, MA. A service will take place in the funeral home at noon and will be followed by burial in the Bourne National Cemetery. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com for directions or online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved