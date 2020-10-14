Marilyn Ruth Radney, 95, of Lawrenceville, Ga., formerly Marilyn Coletti of Cohasset, Mass., passed away on September 23, 2020. She was born to Gladys and Charles Morton, in Quincy, Mass., July 26, 1925. Marilyn moved from Massachusetts to Florida in 1971. After earning her bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College, she went on to work as a teacher's aide at Oscar J. Pope Elementary School in Lakeland, Fla. She retired in 1996, after more than 20 years of service. She enjoyed reading, gardening and was devoted to her many animals. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Diana Sullivan of Andover, Mass.; sons, Peter Coletti and Paul Coletti, both of Hingham, Mass., and Nunzio John Coletti of Lawrenceville, Ga.; 3 daughters-in-law; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Danial Boyd of Bangkok, Thailand. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Noreen Murphy, husband Eric Radney, and sister, Corrine Boyd. Memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 202 S. Massachusetts Ave., Lakeland, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store