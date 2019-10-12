|
Marion A. Elliott, 84, of Quincy, formerly of Hingham, passed away October 9, 2019, following a sudden illness. She was the devoted wife the late Roy H. Elliott Jr. Born and raised in Cheltenham, England, she was the third of five children born to the late William and Alice (Underhill) Butler. It was there that she met her beloved Roy while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1960, settling in Quincy. Marion owned and operated a daycare out of her Hingham home for many years, and enjoyed keeping in contact with many of the grown children she cared for over the years. She cherished the times spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and valued her English heritage, maintaining a longtime membership in the former English Club. She was the loving mother of Greig Elliott and his wife Melanie of Greer, S.C., Mark Elliott and his wife Zana of Tyler, Texas, Scott Elliott and his wife Eve of Halifax, Kim DiMartinis and her husband Steven of Hampstead, N.C., and Robin Olson and her husband Matt of Kingston; cherished "Nanny" of Scott Jr., Hunter, Sam, Billy, Brittney, Pete, Jesse, Jake, Joey, Cailin and Gus; and great-grandmother of Brady, Chase and Loganne. She is also survived by the many grown children whose lives she touched while in her daycare, and who held a special place in her heart. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her funeral Monday, October 14, at 11 a.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Visiting hours will be held prior to the start of the funeral from 9-11 a.m. Burial will be private. For more information and to leave online condolences, visit HamelLydon.com. Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts Quincy
Published in The Hingham Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019