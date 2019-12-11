|
Marion (Farrell) Gatturna, of Hingham died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at South Shore Hospital. Born in Boston, she was raised in Roslindale and was the daughter of the late Francis T. and Catherine M. (McHugh) Farrell. Marion attended local schools and graduated from Roslindale High School, after which she worked for the New England Telephone Company until she married her husband Robert, and raised her family. A homemaker, Marion raised her family with love and devotion. A woman of great faith in God, she lived her life in accordance with God's virtues of faith and love; she prayed the rosary daily. Marion's children and grandchildren are what gave her the most enjoyment in life. Devoted to her family, she was an active mother and grandmother and always stayed engaged in her family's lives. Through the years, Marion played games and read to her grandchildren, attended their plays, recitals and sporting events. She most enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren together and laughing. In her spare time Marion enjoyed shopping, discussing politics, reading and socializing. In prior years, she enjoyed spending time and vacationing with her husband, Bob. Most especially she just enjoyed spending time with her family. Marion was a strong person who fought through breast cancer twice. Her strong will, compassion, careful way, and love are all part of her legacy that continues through her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all the lives she touched. Marion was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Gatturna, who died in 1989. She was the devoted mother of Gail Sullivan and her husband William of Arlington, Robin Skinner and her husband Stephen of Norwell, Susan Hardiman and her husband Christopher of Hanover and Eileen Everidge and her husband Paul of Hanson. Marion was the loving grandmother of Jillian, Sean, Nicole, Jacqui, Kirsten, Bridget, Adam, Jessica and James. She was the dear sister of Kathleen McIntosh and her husband Brewer of Hyannis and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by her siblings, Michael J. Farrell and Ann Stanley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, December 15, from 2 through 6 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 16, prior to the funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Boston Children's Hospital by visiting www.childrenshospital.org. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019