Marjorie Baldwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie A. Baldwin, 94 years young, passed on Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the home of her daughter in Brookline. Marjorie was born and raised in Dorchester, September 9, 1925. She was the daughter of the late John A. Cox and Alice (O'Brien) Cox. She was raised by her aunt, Mary Cox and attended school at St. Peter's Parish. She met the love of her life, Leo Baldwin, in 8th grade and married him on June 20, 1948, after he returned from World War II. Marjorie and Lee moved to Scituate in 1951, where they built a home and raised their four children. They enjoyed 44 years together in Scituate. In 1995 they downsized and moved to Hingham Woods where they happily lived for the past 25 years. Marjorie and Lee were married for 62 years before Lee passed in December 2010. Following a rehabilitation visit, Marjorie lived at Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham for 18 months. After raising the family, Marjorie worked for 10 years at South Shore Educational Collaborative and 5 years at the Cohasset Knoll Nursing Home. She was involved in the Scituate and Hingham Book Clubs, South Shore Country Club, Bowling Club, Bridge Club, and St. Marys Sodality. Marjorie adored her family and was incredibly proud of her 10 grandchildren. She cherished the tremendous love of the close friends she made over the years. Friends and family are the most precious gifts in life and Marjorie lived life to the fullest every day. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Leo F. Baldwin, and is survived by four children, Jeffrey Baldwin and wife Patricia of Scituate, Christine St. Pierre and husband Philip of Brookline, Bonnie Spence and husband Jay of Pembroke and Susan Spence and husband Robert of Sherborn. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kate, husband Paul, Allison, husband Ben, Sarah, Gabrielle, Simone, Liam, Colleen, Jared, Emily and Meg, and several special nieces and nephews. This Saturday, June 6, at 12 p.m. a Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Marys of the Nativity Church in Scituate, open to friends and family. A private burial will take place after Mass at Cudworth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959. For online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Marys of the Nativity Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Miss you ❤
Chris St Pierre
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved