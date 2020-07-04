Mark T. Yourell, of Hingham passed June 29, 2020, at the age of 55, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Ronald W. and Ruth C. (Margetts) Yourell of Hingham. Mark is survived by his son Mark T. Yourell Jr. of Hingham and his daughter Chloe E. Yourell of Weymouth and his brothers Ronald (Bucky) and his wife Anne, of Florida and William (Billy) and his wife, Trinily, of Ohio. Also survived by his aunts and uncles: Ellsworth L. Margetts, David B. Margetts and his wife Susan, Judith A. Margetts and her husband Dana McDonough, and Janet L. LaBrecque, all of Hingham. He will be fondly remembered by his former wife Nanci Lloyd and his many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mark graduated from Hingham High School and worked as a chimney sweeper before joining E.L. Margetts and Sons Inc. The family is very grateful for the 25 years of hard work and loyalty to the family business. Mark was an avid sports fan with a special affinity for the Boston Bruins. He played hockey in his youth. As an adult he rekindled that passion, coaching youth hockey, playing in Hingham's First Dare Cup Challenge in 1996 and winning the Championship with the Dawgs of the New England Senior Hockey League in 2013. Mark also enjoyed playing golf and taking selfies for FaceBook. Mark will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of crossing his path. He will be remembered as a loving father, caring friend, and loyal family member to all. There will be visiting hours on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham. A graveside service will be held on July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Fairmount Cemetery, 126 Cedar St., East Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marks memory to First Baptist Church, 85 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043. Social distancing and mask requirements will be enforced as well as building capacity constraints due to Covid-19 concerns. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
