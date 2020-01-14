|
|
Martha Lou (Clodfelter) Reed passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. She was 87 years young and led a full life full of friends and family. Martha Lou was born in Kansas City, Kan., and grew up in Bexley, Ohio, where she was proudly voted Home Coming Queen of Bexley High School, Class of 1950. Martha Lou graduated from Vassar College with a degree in Mathematics in 1954. She then moved to Cambridge, where she began her career and later met her future husband Edward Leo Reed. They were married for 51 years, living mostly in Hingham. Martha Lou raised three kids, multiple dogs, cats and chickens. One of her passions was raising lobsters at her home in Hingham, where she returned the young lobsters back to the sea in Cohasset. Her family also lobstered out of Cohasset for many happy years. Martha Lou leaves behind three children and five grandchildren, Edward Scott and Katherine Rockwell Reed, and their children, Teddy and Charlotte, Lisa Ellen and Steve Fithian, and their children, Stephen and Sara and husband David Gallo, Tracy Jane and Frank Sylveria White III, and their child, Frank IV and wife Lauren. She also leaves behind a dear friend, P. Daniel Ritter of Columbus, Ohio, and her sister Ellen Collier of Bethesda, Maryland and sister-in-law Mary Rob Clodfelter of Galena, OH. In lieu of fowers, please send donations to Second Parish in Hingham, 685 Main Street, Hingham, MA 02043. A memorial will be held Saturday, June 20, at the Second Parish at 11 a.m.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020