Martha Nyman, 87, of Hingham, passed away on April 24, 2020, at Pope Nursing Home, after a long illness. Martha was born in Westerly, R.I., to Charles Downie and Eleanor (Bloomfield) Downie. After graduating from Ward High School in Westerly, she attended Providence-Barrington Bible College before moving to Boston where she graduated from nursing school. She was committed first to her family and her faith as she put her career on hold to raise her three children and spent countless hours volunteering at South Shore Baptist Church. Along the way, she worked at various local care facilities before retiring from Cohasset Knoll Nursing Home, where she was a head nurse. Martha was married to Robert "Bob" Nyman for 58 years until his passing in 2016, and together they raised three surviving children, Linda Genovese of Hingham, Cheryl O'Brien of Hingham and Rob Nyman of Santa Barbara, CA. Grandmother to fourteen and great-grandmother to four, she was happiest when surrounded by family. Martha was a skilled cook, baker and seamstress, and with unwavering love, joy and energy, she blessed generations of her family with these gifts. She was best known for her serving, humble and loving spirit, and for modelling her faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A private burial service will be held at Massachusetts National Cemetery. Friends and family will be welcomed to attend a memorial service to be held at a future date. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020