Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Nyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Nyman


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Nyman Obituary
Martha Nyman, 87, of Hingham, passed away on April 24, 2020, at Pope Nursing Home, after a long illness. Martha was born in Westerly, R.I., to Charles Downie and Eleanor (Bloomfield) Downie. After graduating from Ward High School in Westerly, she attended Providence-Barrington Bible College before moving to Boston where she graduated from nursing school. She was committed first to her family and her faith as she put her career on hold to raise her three children and spent countless hours volunteering at South Shore Baptist Church. Along the way, she worked at various local care facilities before retiring from Cohasset Knoll Nursing Home, where she was a head nurse. Martha was married to Robert "Bob" Nyman for 58 years until his passing in 2016, and together they raised three surviving children, Linda Genovese of Hingham, Cheryl O'Brien of Hingham and Rob Nyman of Santa Barbara, CA. Grandmother to fourteen and great-grandmother to four, she was happiest when surrounded by family. Martha was a skilled cook, baker and seamstress, and with unwavering love, joy and energy, she blessed generations of her family with these gifts. She was best known for her serving, humble and loving spirit, and for modelling her faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Martha was married to Robert "Bob" Nyman for 58 years until his passing in 2016, and together they raised three surviving children, Linda Genovese of Hingham, Cheryl O'Brien of Hingham and Rob Nyman of Santa Barbara, CA. Grandmother to fourteen and great-grandmother to four, she was happiest when surrounded by family. A private burial service will be held at Massachusetts National Cemetery. Friends and family will be welcomed to attend a memorial service to be held at a future date. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -