Mary Ann (Coleman) Majchrowski, was born May 13, 1952 in Hingham, MA to the late Charles T. and Mary (McKee) Coleman. She grew up in Hingham with her sisters, Carolyn and Nancy and her brothers, Richard and Chuck. Mary Ann was a graduate of Hingham High School in 1970. She went on to complete her schooling at Westfield State College in 1974, where she met her beloved husband of 43 years, Francis Majchrowski. Mary Ann loved the ocean and spent her summers at the Cape. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Mary Ann loved her family dearly and was a kind loving soul, always available to listen or lend a hand. She is remembered for all the love she poured into her family and loved ones. Whether it was helping to care for nieces, nephews, her own children and grandchildren, or just spending time talking about life and laughing. Night or day, Mary Ann would make time to be there for others. Mary Ann moved to the Berkshires after her marriage to Francis on August 13, 1977. She grew to love the Berkshires and her friends along the way. From playgroups for the kids, to neighborhood gatherings and cookouts, her co-workers at the bank, Mary Ann made the most of life and made lasting friendships wherever she went. She loved tennis, music and dancing. On several occasions, the neighborhood kids would find her dancing and singing in the living room. Her love for music and dancing continued on throughout her recent battle with Alzheimer's, bringing her comfort and joy. Mary Ann began her career at Quincy Savings Bank. She also worked for Chicopee Savings Bank and finally found her home at Berkshire County Savings Bank, where she worked for 26 years in the consumer loan department. She was described as "a ray of sunshine" by those who worked with her. Mary Ann spent several years tea- ching CCD for her chur- ch St. Agnes and enjoyed working with the children there. Mary Ann fought a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Diagnosed at a young age, she continued to live life with enjoyment and spent the last 10 years surrounded by loving family and friends. Her spirit continued to shine through despite her illness. Mary Ann still danced, walked, took trips to the Cape, car rides with her husband, had visits with friends, and got to spend time with her granddaughters, children and husband who she loved dearly. Mary Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Francis W. Majchrowski; beloved children, Molly Ann Majchrowski and Kevin Francis Majchrowski; beloved grandchildren, Aiyana Mae Southard and Aliyah Marie Southard; her two sisters, Nancy Hanson and her late husband Peter, and Carolyn and William Coughlen; two brothers, Chuck and Fran Coleman and Richard and Dona Coleman; brother in law, Thomas and Patricia Majchrowski; Several nieces and nephews, Kathleen DiTullio, Peter Michael Hanson, Brian Hanson, Ted Cassell, Tricia Cassell Tompkins, Christopher Coleman, Jean Marie Coleman, Jeffrey Coleman, Scott Coleman, Shellie Whitfield and Thomas Majchrowski. Also several cousins. FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial was held in Ashuelot Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare in The Berkshires in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.



