|
|
Mary A. Montgomery, of Hingham, beloved wife of the late Robert R. Montgomery Jr. for 68 years, passed away on October 1, 2019, after a brief illness, at the age of 93. Born in Boston, Mary was a graduate of Brighton High School and the Katherine Gibbs School. For many years, Mary worked for Burgin Platner Insurance at their Hancock Street office in Quincy. A longtime resident of West Quincy, Mary and her husband Robert moved to Hingham in 1972. Mary cherished her family, was devoted to her children, and loved nothing more than visits from grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Angela and George Murphy, and her sisters, Eileen Murphy and Jean Douglas. Mary is survived by her two sons and her daughter, Robert Montgomery III and his wife Arlene Treacy of Barrington, R.I., Jean Marie Montgomery of Hingham, George Montgomery and his wife Darlene of Andover; and grandchildren, George Montgomery Jr., Tania (Diatchenko) Kennedy, Amanda Montgomery, Michael Diatchenko, Sean Montgomery, and Anna Mae Montgomery; and great-grandchildren, Ashley, Kyle, Angela, Robert "Bo", and Alice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, MGH building 114, Suite 2011, 16th Street, Charlestown, MA 02129, https://give.massgeneral.org/madrc. There will be visiting hours held at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham, on Sunday, October 6, from 3-6 p.m., relatives and friends are invited. A funeral Mass will be on Monday at St. Paul's Church, 147 North St., Hingham, at 10 a.m. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019