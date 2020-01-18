|
Mary D. (Devoe) OConnor of Hingham- Loving Mother, prolific knitter and friend to many- formerly of Lexington and Needham, January 10, 2010. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. OConnor. Mother of Joanne Pearson and her husband David of Hull, Daniel OConnor of North Adams, Charles OConnor and his wife Lisa of Hingham, Cynthia Haley and her husband John of Weymouth, Bart OConnor and his wife Christie of Hingham, Thomas D. OConnor Jr. and his wife Nancy of Somerville, and the late Marjorie Grace OConnor. Sister of Patricia McDonough of Bedford, and the late Charles Devoe, Col. Jack Devoe, Fr. Richard Devoe, Grace OConnor, and Joanne Aieta. Mary is also survived by 18 grandchildren, Charlie, Kate, Laurie, Alex, Riley, Mason, Daniel, Emily, Matthew, Shauna, Thomas, Johnny, Avery, Tyler, Morgan, Tommy, Will, and Charlie, and by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours were held January 13 at the Douglass Funeral Home in Lexington and a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at St. Brigid Church in Lexington on January 14. Interment followed at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Donations in her memory may be made to the Hingham Food Pantry (685 Main St. Hingham, MA 02043). Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020