Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary OConnor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary D. OConnor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary D. OConnor Obituary
Mary D. (Devoe) OConnor of Hingham- Loving Mother, prolific knitter and friend to many- formerly of Lexington and Needham, January 10, 2010. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. OConnor. Mother of Joanne Pearson and her husband David of Hull, Daniel OConnor of North Adams, Charles OConnor and his wife Lisa of Hingham, Cynthia Haley and her husband John of Weymouth, Bart OConnor and his wife Christie of Hingham, Thomas D. OConnor Jr. and his wife Nancy of Somerville, and the late Marjorie Grace OConnor. Sister of Patricia McDonough of Bedford, and the late Charles Devoe, Col. Jack Devoe, Fr. Richard Devoe, Grace OConnor, and Joanne Aieta. Mary is also survived by 18 grandchildren, Charlie, Kate, Laurie, Alex, Riley, Mason, Daniel, Emily, Matthew, Shauna, Thomas, Johnny, Avery, Tyler, Morgan, Tommy, Will, and Charlie, and by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours were held January 13 at the Douglass Funeral Home in Lexington and a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at St. Brigid Church in Lexington on January 14. Interment followed at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Donations in her memory may be made to the Hingham Food Pantry (685 Main St. Hingham, MA 02043). Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -