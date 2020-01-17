|
Mary E. (Horton) Ela, 90, a resident of Barrington Rhode Island died peacefully January 14, 2019, after a brief decline. Born in Quincy, Massachusetts to Ruth B. (Whitmore) and Arthur B. Horton, she was raised in the Post Island neighborhood on the bay and graduated from Quincy High School. She then attended the Katherine Gibbs secretarial school in Boston. Over the years she worked as an office manager, secretary and executive secretary. After marrying George E. (Joe) Ela in 1954, she lived in Hawaii while her husband served in the Navy, returning to New England at the beginning of the 1960's to become a long- time resident of Hingham, Mass. where she attended Hingham Congregational Church. She was a long-time choral singer, starting at her mothers church and continuing for her whole life at whatever church she attended. She loved to play her Hammond organ (which had pride-of-place in her living room). Shortly after coming to town, she became a member of the Hingham Civic Chorus and invited her husband to join. As a direct result of their participation, the group evolved into the Hingham Civic Music Theater. Their involvement in the local theater scene included Hingham Cabaret, many award-winning Fourth of July Floats and a couple years in-residence at the Priscilla Beach Summer Theater in Plymouth. She was known as "Mrs. Uncle Sam" during the period when her husband served as the official parade mascot for Hinghams Fourth of July celebrations. In the late-1980's she moved to Rockland, Mass., where she and her husband became initial residents at the Leisurewoods Retirement village. Mary lived there for many years where she enjoyed lots of good friends and served as the secretary of the homeowner's association. Following her husband's death in 1997 she traveled to Europe, enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading, bowling and was known for her regularly published poems in the association newsletter. She was a regular audience member at her daughter Gail's horse-riding school "Claybank Stables" and often brought friends along to cheer the riders. In 2017, after the gradual onset of dementia, she moved to Barrington, R.I. where she could continue to have some independence with the help of her daughter-in-law and son. Following a stroke in October 2019, she moved to long-term care at the Warren Center for Skilled Nursing, where she had many fans on the staff. Mary is survived by her brother, William A. Horton of Nobleboro ME; her son and his wife, Erik and Joanne Ela of Barrington, R.I.; her daughter and her husband, Gail and DJ McDaniel of Hollywood, S.C.; five grandchildren: Rachael Ela, Delanie Ela, Linden Ela, Alex Larsen and Hannah Larsen; along with numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved friends lost to memory. Interment will be private. A simple memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Barrington Congregational Church - Music Program, 461 County Rd, Barrington, R.I. 02806.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020